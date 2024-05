Social Security's Dire Financial Situation Has a Silver Lining

If you read the latest Social Security Trustees Report, you may be inclined to curl up in a ball, bemoaning the fact that your retirement may have just gotten a lot more complicated.In the coming years, Social Security is expected to see its primary revenue source -- payroll taxes -- take a major hit. The reason isn't due to a change in any laws, but rather, the anticipated mass exodus of older workers who will be reaching retirement age in the coming years.But Social Security's financial picture isn't all bad. So before you start worrying that you won't be in line for any retirement benefits, realize that scenario just isn't on the table.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel