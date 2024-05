Social Security's Latest Trustees Report Has a Huge Silver Lining for Retirees

Millions of seniors today collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. Because of this, it's important for pre- and current retirees alike to keep an eye on the program's financial situation.Each year, the Social Security Trustees produce a lengthy report outlining the state of the program's finances. And this year's Trustees Report confirms that Social Security is indeed facing its fair share of financial woes. But while the report generally paints a pretty bleak picture, there's a silver lining to take comfort in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel