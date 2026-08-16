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16.08.2026 15:06:00
Social Security's Trump Bump-Driven 2027 COLA May Lead to a Silver Lining for the First Time Since 2023
For the last 25 years, Gallup has conducted annual surveys to gauge the importance of Social Security income to the average retired worker. These polls have consistently shown that 80% to 90% of retirees rely on their monthly payout to cover some of their expenses. Given how foundational Social Security income is to the financial well-being of our nation's aging workforce, few announcements are more anticipated than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal in October.Social Security's COLA is effectively an annual raise passed on to beneficiaries that attempts to offset the effects of inflation (rising prices) and ensure recipients don't lose purchasing power. For example, if a broad basket of goods and services that seniors regularly purchase rises in cost by 3% from one year to the next, Social Security benefits would need to climb by the same percentage to avoid a loss of buying power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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