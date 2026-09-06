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06.09.2026 15:06:01

Social Security's Trump Bump-Led 2027 COLA Should Have Its First Silver Lining Since 2023, but There's a Steep Price to Pay for This Victory

For the nearly 55 million retired workers who took home a Social Security benefit in July, there are few, if any, announcements more anticipated than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal in October. A quarter-century of Gallup surveys shows that 80% to 90% of retirees rely on their Social Security income, in some capacity, to make ends meet.Social Security's COLA is essentially a "raise" given to beneficiaries annually to offset the effects of inflation. For instance, if a broad basket of goods and services regularly purchased by seniors increases in cost by 2% from the previous year, Social Security benefits would need to rise by the same percentage to avoid a loss of buying power.Social Security's 2027 COLA is setting up as something of a good news/bad news event. While tens of millions of retirees should enjoy their first silver lining since 2023, courtesy of a "Trump bump," there's a potentially steep price to pay for these individuals and Social Security as a whole.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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