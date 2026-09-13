Social Security's Trump Bump-Powered 2027 COLA Should Yield a Rare Silver Lining and a Dark Cloud

The answer to the most important question for more than 71 million traditional Social Security beneficiaries is just over one month away. On Oct. 14, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the September inflation data, providing the final puzzle piece needed to calculate Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), and answer the all-important question: "How much will I receive monthly next year?"

Social Security's COLA is the near-annual raise given to beneficiaries that accounts for inflation (rising prices). If a large basket of goods and services regularly purchased by Social Security recipients increases in cost by 2.5% from the previous year, benefits would need to climb by the same percentage to ensure no loss of Social Security income buying power.

Next year's COLA is shaping up as a mixed bag for tens of millions of retired-worker beneficiaries. On the one hand, President Donald Trump's policies are set to boost benefits via a "Trump bump" and potentially deliver a rare silver lining that hasn't been witnessed since 2023. Conversely, this estimated outsize hike could have dire consequences in the coming years.

Continue reading