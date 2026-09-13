Silberpreis

64,48
USD
0,91
1,43 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
13.09.2026 15:06:01

Social Security's Trump Bump-Powered 2027 COLA Should Yield a Rare Silver Lining and a Dark Cloud

The answer to the most important question for more than 71 million traditional Social Security beneficiaries is just over one month away. On Oct. 14, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the September inflation data, providing the final puzzle piece needed to calculate Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), and answer the all-important question: "How much will I receive monthly next year?"

Social Security's COLA is the near-annual raise given to beneficiaries that accounts for inflation (rising prices). If a large basket of goods and services regularly purchased by Social Security recipients increases in cost by 2.5% from the previous year, benefits would need to climb by the same percentage to ensure no loss of Social Security income buying power.

Next year's COLA is shaping up as a mixed bag for tens of millions of retired-worker beneficiaries. On the one hand, President Donald Trump's policies are set to boost benefits via a "Trump bump" and potentially deliver a rare silver lining that hasn't been witnessed since 2023. Conversely, this estimated outsize hike could have dire consequences in the coming years.

Continue reading

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Silberpreis 64,48 0,91 1,43

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:49 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
13:54 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen