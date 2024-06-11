Kupferpreis
|
11.06.2024 21:16:48
Solaris closes $39m financing for Warintza copper project in Ecuador
Solaris Resources (TSX: SLS; NYSE: SLSR) has raised C$54 million ($39m) through a bought deal for its flagship Warintza copper project in southeast Ecuador. The net proceeds will be used primarily for exploration and infill drilling at the project and for regional exploration. The regional activities include fieldwork on 10 concessions recently awarded to the company.Solaris issued approximately 8.2 million common shares (including the over-allotment option) at a price of C$4.90 per share for gross proceeds of C$40.3 million.The company also issued, on a private placement basis, about 2.8 million common shares at C$4.90 per share for gross proceeds of C$13.7 million. The shares were issued pursuant to a previously announced offtake financing package.Exploration at Warintza began 1994, and the world class Warintza discovery was made in 2001. But the project until Solaris was spun out of Equinox Resources in 2018. Solaris then began a program of inclusive consultation with the local Indigenous community. An impact and benefits agreement was signed in 2020 and amended in 2022.Solaris has concentrated its activities at Warintza on growing the resource. A new estimate is due by the end of the year and a prefeasibility study in 2025. A resource estimate in 2022 included an indicated portion of 579 million tonnes grading 0.47% copper, 0.03% molybdenum, and 0.05 g/t gold (0.59% copper equivalent) and an inferred portion of 887 million tonnes grading 0.39% copper, 0.01% molybdenum, and 0.04 g/t gold (0.47% copper equivalent).Metallurgical test work demonstrated an expected copper recovery of 90% and molybdenum of 80% using rougher and cleaner flotation methods.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 732,65
|35,65
|0,37
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot nach zeitweisem Fall unter 18.000 Punkte -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es ebenfalls abwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.