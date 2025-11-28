Kupferpreis

11 004,00
USD
70,00
0,64 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
28.11.2025 18:33:06

SolGold rejects Jiangxi takeover bid amid copper deals frenzy

Ecuador-focused copper miner SolGold (LON: SOLG) revealed on Friday it had rejected a a preliminary and conditional takeover offer from China’s Jiangxi Copper Co, the second received in less than a week.Shares in the Ecuador-focused gold and copper mining firm jumped 14%, closing at 29.55 pence each on Friday in London.Jiangxi Copper, already SolGold’s largest shareholder with a 12% stake, proposed 26 pence per share. The miner’s board had unanimously rejected a separate non-binding proposal from the Chinese group on November 23.“The SolGold board remains confident in SolGold’s standalone prospects,” the company said in a statement. It advised shareholders to take no action while it considers next steps.SolGold has long been viewed as a potential target for major Western miners such as BHP (ASX: BHP) and Newmont (NYSE: NEM), which hold stakes of 10.4% and 10.3% respectively. Interest from these majors cooled after disputes over funding the Cascabel copper-gold project, in northern Ecuador, and revisions to its scope. Copper tensions run high with global market at ‘historic point’Under the UK Takeover Code, Jiangxi has until 17:00 GMT on December 26 to declare whether it will make a firm offer, SolGold said. The renewed approach comes as copper assets draw heightened attention amid forecasts of a looming supply crunch tied to global electrification, a backdrop that has fuelled a wave of attempted deals including BHP’s failed bid for Anglo American (LON: AAL) last week.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Kupferpreis 11 004,00 70,00 0,64

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:02 November 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
12:16 KW 48: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11:47 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.11.25 November 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
28.11.25 Neue Gewichtungen im Portfolio: Auf diese Aktien vertraute der Gates Foundation Trust im Zeitraum Q3 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen