|
28.11.2025 18:33:06
SolGold rejects Jiangxi takeover bid amid copper deals frenzy
Ecuador-focused copper miner SolGold (LON: SOLG) revealed on Friday it had rejected a a preliminary and conditional takeover offer from China’s Jiangxi Copper Co, the second received in less than a week.Shares in the Ecuador-focused gold and copper mining firm jumped 14%, closing at 29.55 pence each on Friday in London.Jiangxi Copper, already SolGold’s largest shareholder with a 12% stake, proposed 26 pence per share. The miner’s board had unanimously rejected a separate non-binding proposal from the Chinese group on November 23.“The SolGold board remains confident in SolGold’s standalone prospects,” the company said in a statement. It advised shareholders to take no action while it considers next steps.SolGold has long been viewed as a potential target for major Western miners such as BHP (ASX: BHP) and Newmont (NYSE: NEM), which hold stakes of 10.4% and 10.3% respectively. Interest from these majors cooled after disputes over funding the Cascabel copper-gold project, in northern Ecuador, and revisions to its scope. Copper tensions run high with global market at ‘historic point’Under the UK Takeover Code, Jiangxi has until 17:00 GMT on December 26 to declare whether it will make a firm offer, SolGold said. The renewed approach comes as copper assets draw heightened attention amid forecasts of a looming supply crunch tied to global electrification, a backdrop that has fuelled a wave of attempted deals including BHP’s failed bid for Anglo American (LON: AAL) last week.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|11 004,00
|70,00
|0,64
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.