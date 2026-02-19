|
Some Reese’s Treats Drop the Milk Chocolate. Mr. Reese Disapproves.
With cocoa prices high, Hershey’s has changed some of its candy recipes. The grandson of the man who invented of the original Peanut Butter Cup said he was “embarrassed.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei New York Times
