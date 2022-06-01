01.06.2022 03:00:13

South Africa's Gold Fields Buying Canada's Yamana to Create World's Fourth Biggest Miner

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Here's a business deal for gold times' sake.On Tuesday, South African mining firm Gold Fields announced a deal to buy Canada's Yamana Gold in a $6.7 billion, all-share deal. While the acquisition would make Fields the world's fourth-biggest mining company and help buttress its balance sheet amid falling gold prices, the steep premium it agreed to pay is causing Yamana shareholders to say "thanks a bullion."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 1 831,11 -6,21 -0,34

