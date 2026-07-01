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01.07.2026 04:24:51
South32 to sell aluminium assets to Alcoa for $4.1bn
SOUTH32 is to sell its aluminium assets, including South Africa’s Hillside facilities but excluding the shuttered Mozal Aluminium in Mozambique, to Canada’s Alcoa for $4.1bn in cash and shares, it was announced on Wednesday.The package includes the whole aluminium-making chain including the MRN bauxite mine in Brazil in which South32 has a 33% stake, and its 36% stake in Brazil Alumina refinery. Bauxite ore is smelted into alumina, an oxide, prior to smelting into aluminium. South32’s key Worsley Alumina (86%) is included in the sale.“This is exactly the type of opportunity Alcoa is built to execute,” said Alcoa CEO William F. Oplinger in a statement. The group expects to extract about $900m in synergies from the transaction, he said.Alcoa will pay South32 some $3.1bn in upfront cash with the balance in 17 million Alcoa shares. South32 may receive an additional sum of up to $750m should the aluminium and alumina prices exceed a pre-agreed strike price for each of four successive annual periods beginning July 1.In a presentation on its website, South32 said proceeds from the deal would provide “flexibility to fund near-term growth and shareholder returns”. In a fillip to shareholders, half of the Aloca shares – worth about $500m – would be paid out as an ‘in-specie fully-franked special dividend’.Referring to Mozal, the group said it remained on care and maintenance “with divestment under active consideration”. The facility was shut in March after South32 failed to secure a long-term power supply agreement with the Mozambican and South African power utilities. The Industrial Development Corporation, the South African bank which has a 31.4% stake in Mozal, is said to be weighing up its options.I t hoped to conclude the deal in the second half of the 2027 financial year. For it to proceed, the agreement requires the approval of South32 shareholders, to be held at the group’s AGM scheduled on October 15, as well as the regulatory authorities such as the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board and the country’s competition board. The post South32 to sell aluminium assets to Alcoa for $4.1bn appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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