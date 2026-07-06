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06.07.2026 22:00:00
SpaceX Plans to Build a Natural Gas Pipeline to Fuel Its Rockets. Here's What Energy Investors Need to Know.
Following its IPO and subsequent bond offering, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) now has more than $100 billion in new capital at its disposal. Expect SpaceX to go on a massive spending spree to spur growth and justify its $2 trillion valuation.What will SpaceX's spending focus on? Artificial intelligence will likely be the biggest beneficiary. More than 90% of SpaceX's claimed total addressable market is AI-focused. That means investors should expect the company to dramatically scale terrestrial data center construction. But SpaceX will also now aggressively pursue putting AI data centers into space -- so-called orbital data centers (ODCs).ODCs will need many things to happen before they become a reality, one of which is successful commercialization of SpaceX's Starship megarocket. This megarocket -- which is significantly larger than the company's Falcon Heavy rocket -- would meaningfully improve SpaceX's ability to get larger payloads to space more affordably. ODCs, for example, could be launched at scale using Starship rockets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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