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20.11.2026 22:55:02
SpaceX Plans to Spend $2.8 Billion on Gas Turbines. Here’s What That Much Natural Gas Demand Means for Pipeline Investors.
When SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) went public in June, it disclosed $2.8 billion in purchase commitments for gas turbines and related equipment in its IPO prospectus. SpaceX is purchasing those turbines to power its own data centers and factories.
That massive investment in behind-the-meter (BTM) natural gas connections, which generate electricity on the customer's side of the electric meter rather than going through an energy provider, is a bright green flag for the natural gas market. U.S. data centers already generate over 40% of their electricity from natural gas, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). That percentage could continue to rise as the cloud and AI markets expand.
Image source: Getty Images.
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