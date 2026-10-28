SPDR Gold Shares vs. iShares Silver Trust: Looking for an Inflation Hedge? One Could Have the Edge

For investors seeking a hedge against inflation or currency devaluation, physical commodity ETFs offer a convenient alternative to storing bars or coins. Gold and silver often move independently of stocks and bonds, providing potential diversification. This comparison looks at how SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD), the leading gold fund, competes with iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) , one of the primary silver trusts, in terms of cost, stability, and long-term potential as an inflation hedge.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

SPDR Gold Shares is the more affordable option with a 0.4% expense ratio, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the 0.5% fee for iShares Silver Trust. While a 10-basis-point difference may seem minor, it can influence the total cost of ownership for long-term commodity holders.

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