Ölpreis (WTI)

58,54
USD
0,22
0,38 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
05.01.2026 22:10:00

Spending over $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry won’t be the biggest obstacle facing U.S. oil companies

For the oil market, the hype is real — the U.S. now has the opportunity to to more freely access crude from Venezuela, a country that’s widely accepted to be home to the world’s largest oil reserves. But the reality is that U.S. oil companies may not be all that eager to jump in.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 61,84 0,07 0,11
Ölpreis (WTI) 58,54 0,22 0,38

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag ein Minus zu erkennen, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. Die Märkte in Fernost weisen grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen