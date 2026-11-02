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02.11.2026 17:52:55

Stock Market Midday, Nov. 2: Stocks Rally as Oil Prices Tumble on Diplomatic Hopes

As of 11:31 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is up 1.05% to 52,314, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has climbed 0.76% to 25,631, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is trading 0.64% higher at 7,629 as risk appetite returns to Wall Street.

Gold is up 1.97% to $3,975.80, and the 10-Year Treasury yield has slipped 0.04% to 4.94%, while the consumer cyclical sector is today's top gainer, with losses in real estate and technology.

Amazon.com, Inc. shares are rallying more than 4% as investors reassess record cloud growth, while Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has fallen 6.2% following a $20 billion fundraising announcement. ExxonMobil is trading 2.2% lower as crude prices tumble, while Mohawk Industries, Inc. has jumped 7.67% on a new share buyback plan.

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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 104,47 -13,17 -11,20
Ölpreis (WTI) 96,29 -7,83 -7,52

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