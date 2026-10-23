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23.10.2026 18:19:38

Stock Market Midday, Oct. 23: Energy Surges on Oil Price Spike, Cybersecurity Stocks Gain

As of 11:40 AM ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is up 0.26% to 26,075 as it struggles to stabilize following yesterday's tech-led sell-off, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has dipped 0.15% to 7,652 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is trading down 0.98% to 52,350.

Gold fell 0.72% to $3,995.18 per ounce, and the 10-Year Treasury yield is up +0.046% to 4.99%. Energy and utilities are this morning's top-performing sectors, while industrial stocks are the session's biggest laggards.

Crown Castle jumped 12% after reports that SpaceX is seeking cell tower sites for a mobile carrier service, a development that is simultaneously pressuring shares in AT&T and other mobile carriers. Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks is climbing after Deutsche Bank named it one of three companies well-positioned to benefit from rising AI usage. Bloom Energy plummeted despite better-than-expected earnings yesterday.

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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 117,13 3,96 3,50
Ölpreis (WTI) 103,27 3,80 3,82

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

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