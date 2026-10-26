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26.10.2026 17:08:23
Stock Market Midday, Oct. 26: Tech Sector Rallies on Anthropic IPO Filing and Cooling Oil Prices
As of 11:31 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is up 1.22% to 26,271, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has climbed 0.91% so far today to 7,693, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is trading 0.31% higher at 52,379, as a historic technology IPO filing and cooling oil prices lift broad sentiment.
Gold is up 0.73% to $4,037.10 as of 11:31 a.m. ET and the 10-Year Treasury yield is up to 5.00%. Real estate is the leading sector while healthcare is today's primary loser, and consumer cyclical shows notable strength.
Surgery Partners is soaring 46% after confirming it will be acquired for approximately $5.7 billion, while Tesla is surging higher following an analyst upgrade. Conversely, Brazil-linked MercadoLibre is trading nearly 10% lower as presidential election results weighed on South American equities during the morning session.
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