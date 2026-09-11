Stock Market Midday, Sept. 11: Stocks Rise as Falling Oil Prices Outweigh Sticky Inflation

As of 11:31 AM ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is up 1.06% to 7,672, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has climbed 1.31% to 26,423, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is trading up 0.95% to 52,560 as stocks gained despite sticky inflation data.

Gold is trading up 0.05% to $4,409.40, while the 10-Year Treasury yield slipped to 4.94%. Apart from healthcare, almost every sector gained this morning, with technology and communication stocks outperforming.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) jumped in early trading today after the software giant reported a fiscal first-quarter beat and hiked profit guidance, however it pared gains as the morning wore on. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) gained as management stressed demand strength during the Citi Global TMT Conference. Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) surged as investors reassessed tech stocks.

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