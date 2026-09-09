Stock Market Midday, Sept. 9: Stocks Slide as Oil Surges Past $100, While Meta Gains

As of 11:43 AM ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is down 0.48% to 7,636.59, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has fallen 0.68% to 7,636.59, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is trading 0.73% lower at 52,399.06, as oil prices fuel inflation concerns.

Gold is trading up 0.18% at $4,447.20, and the 10-Year Treasury yield is up 4 basis points to 4.84%. Energy and utility stocks are the only sector gainers, while industrials and consumer cyclicals have fallen the most.

Meta Platforms shares jumped this morning as markets reacted positively to its new AI agent, Muse. Apple slipped slightly as investors closely watched its annual event -- the first led by new CEO John Ternus -- where the firm is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone. Casey's General Stores fell almost 15% despite an earnings beat.

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