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08.04.2026 22:51:33
Stock Market Today, April 8: Carnival Jumps After Iran Ceasefire Hopes and Oil Price Plunge
Carnival (NYSE:CCL), global cruise-ship leisure travel operator, closed Wednesday at $28.03, up 11.23%. The stock moved higher tied to Iran ceasefire hopes, collapsing oil prices, and a cruise-sector rally that investors are watching for durability in fuel costs and demand trends.Trading volume reached 47.8 million shares, coming in about 92% above its three-month average of 24.9 million shares. Carnival IPO'd in 1987 and has grown 611% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 2.52% to finish Wednesday at 6,783, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 2.80% to close at 22,635. Among cruise lines, industry peers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) closed at $279.26 (up 4.31%) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) finished at $20.16 (up 7.63%) during the same session.Oil plunged 15% today after the U.S. and Iran confirmed plans for a two-week ceasefire even as the sides continue to trade accusations. While the reprieve may be fragile, cruise stocks heavily tied to fuel costs soared. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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