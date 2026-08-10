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10.08.2026 23:17:09
Stock Market Today, Aug. 10: Markets Slip as Oil Gains Fuel Inflation Fears
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.06% to 7,753 as it hovered near record territory, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.32% to 26,605 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) finished 0.11% lower at 53,976 as it pulled back from its all-time high.Gold prices climbed 1.14% to $4,390.85 as of U.S. market close, and the 10-Year Treasury yield gained 0.06% to 4.71%. Energy stocks outpaced all sectors, with technology and real estate stocks falling the most. Intel Corporation shares slumped after the company announced a dilutive $15 billion stock offering to fund artificial intelligence (AI) and manufacturing activities. Meta Platforms, Inc. climbed in intraday trading before finishing up 0.48% as investors digested Mark Zuckerberg’s AI manifesto and the debut of its Muse Glimmer model. Exxon Mobil Corporation rose alongside crude oil prices, and Archer Aviation soared 12% on news that it would buy three Boeing subsidiaries and that Boeing would take a stake in the firm.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|87,89
|4,34
|5,19
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|82,13
|3,95
|5,05
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