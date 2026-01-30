Goldpreis

30.01.2026 23:25:34

Stock Market Today, Jan. 30: Gold Plunges As Dollar Strengthens

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.43% to 6,939.03 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 0.94% to 23,461.82 on tech and growth weakness. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) slipped 0.36% to 48,892.47 as risk assets sold off broadly.Precious metals and financial stocks led decliners today after a historic crash in gold and silver. A handful of retail and consumer staples stocks showed resilience, with small gains from Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) and Coca Cola (NYSE:KO). Megacap tech stocks curbed recent losses, with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) down just 0.74% after this week's shocking decline. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) inched up 0.46% to $259.48 after solid after-hours earnings yesterday.The dollar rallied today while gold and silver posted dramatic declines, in part due to confirmation that President Trump would nominate Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve. Markets expect Warsh, who has frequently called for change, to take a less dovish stance on rates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
