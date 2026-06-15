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15.06.2026 22:49:22
Stock Market Today, June 15: American Airlines Group Jumps After Oil Prices Drop on U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), a major passenger and cargo carrier, closed Monday at $15.46, up 3.20%. The stock moved higher after news of a U.S.-Iran peace agreement and plunging oil prices signaled potential relief in fuel costs. Investors will be watching whether lower crude levels sustain margin recovery.Trading volume reached 178.6 million shares, coming in about 154% above its three-month average of 70.2 million shares. American Airlines Group IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 20% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 1.65% to 7,554, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 3.07% to finish at 26,684. Among airlines, industry peers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) closed at $84.07 (+1.22%) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) finished at $119.97 (+3.85%) as the group reacted to the 4% drop in oil prices.A reported peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran drove oil prices meaningfully lower today. While no finalized text of the agreement has been published, the U.S. president and his representatives have stated that it will include the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Ölpreis (Brent)
|80,45
|1,11
|1,40
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|77,88
|1,83
|2,41
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