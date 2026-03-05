|
Stock Market Today, Mar. 5: Oil Surge and AI Export Fears Drag Down Major Indexes
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.58% to 6,829.91, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.26% to 22,748.99, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) tumbled 1.61% to 47,954.75 as surging oil prices and Iran-war tensions reignited inflation worries.Nvidia, Lam Research, and Applied Materials retreated after reports of possible new global AI-chip export rules that could require the companies to obtain licenses to export chips worldwide. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk jumped about 18% on a favorable media report, bucking market weakness.U.S. crude oil prices jumped 9% today, while natural gas futures rose 4%, as no tangible “de-escalation” took place with the Iran conflict and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz all but stopped. Middle East tensions continue to weigh on global markets, with investors here in the U.S. reassessing risks around inflation, interest rates, growth, and valuation amid the potential for a drawn-out conflict.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|85,57
|1,26
|1,49
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|81,45
|0,44
|0,54
