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11.05.2026 23:12:18
Stock Market Today, May 11: Markets Inch Upwards Even As Oil Prices Rise
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.19% to 7,412.94, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.10% to 26,274.13, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) gained 0.19% to 49,704.47 as tech gains offset oil and geopolitical worries.Micron Technology extended its artificial intelligence (AI) memory-driven rally, while Intel gained on reports of a new supply deal. In contrast, Dell Technologies slid following a UBS downgrade. Rocket Lab continued to break new ground — the stock is up over 46% in the past five days, as strong quarterly results, new deals, and high investor interest in space stocks, fuelled by the upcoming SpaceX IPO, have proven powerful headwinds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|105,87
|0,15
|0,14
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,16
|0,14
|0,14