Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), a silver and gold miner, closed at $10.90, down 2.7%. Silver miners were under pressure in premarket trading after silver prices fell on rate-hike concerns, and investors are watching metal prices and upcoming management commentary.

Trading volume reached 48.6M shares, coming in about 5% above its three-month average of 32.3M shares.

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.5% to 7,201.09, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 1.5% to 23,73.54. Among silver and gold mining peers, Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) closed at $31.07, down 3.9%, and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) finished at $11.19, down 2.3%.

Hecla Mining's stock, like other precious metal mining companies, is sensitive to commodity prices and interest rates. Naturally, higher commodity prices typically translate into increased revenue. However, interest rates also feed into commodity prices.

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