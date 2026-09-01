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01.09.2026 23:02:57
Stock Market Today, Sept. 1: Stocks Slide and Oil Surges Amid U.S.-Iran Tension
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.03% to 26,100, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) dropped 0.79% to 52,767, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.70% to 7,633 as tech weakness and rising yields pressured benchmarks.Cybersecurity firms Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) weighed on the software sector following recent financial results, as technology stocks led the day's declines.Meanwhile, traders at Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are noting increased investor nervousness and cautious risk allocations as global markets contend with escalating tensions in the Middle East.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|95,49
|0,84
|0,89
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|90,07
|-0,15
|-0,17