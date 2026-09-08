Stock Market Today, Sept. 8: Stocks Slide Amid Surging Oil Prices, Persistent Geopolotical Tenisons

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) fell 1.18% to 52,786, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) lost 0.58% to 7,674, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 0.31% to 26,424 as rising crude oil prices and trade tensions weighed on sentiment.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares climbed as the company plans to raise processor prices by up to 10% to improve its margins.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) rose 7% today after agreeing to supply 80 million miles of high-density optical fiber to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) as the latter builds its "network of the future."

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