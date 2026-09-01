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01.09.2026 18:43:38
Stocks Fall on Rising Yields and Oil, With Apple the Lone Bright Spot
On the first trading day of September, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) jumped 3% and the major indexes fell anyway. This morning's market action was driven more by macroeconomics than by specific stocks.The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index is down 0.56% as of noon ET. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has slipped 0.39%, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is off by 0.35%. Twenty of the Dow's 30 components are lower right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|95,49
|0,84
|0,89
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|90,07
|-0,15
|-0,17