Sugar expected to see some correction after price surge

GLOBAL sugar prices have reached a 12-year high, surging over 35 per cent year-to -date. The sugar markets are ablaze, with the strength undeniably driven by deficient physical markets. Sugar prices also received support after the International Sugar Organization on Oct 23 forecast that the 2023 global sugar production has depleted by 1.2 per cent this year, while the shortfall projections for 2024 stand at 2.1 per cent.