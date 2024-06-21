Goldpreis
|
21.06.2024 13:00:00
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is the Pickax of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gold Rush. Is There More Upside?
If you've been an investor for a while, you've likely heard the phrase "picks and shovels" when referring to a company. This moniker is given to a business that may not pursue a trend directly. Instead, it's giving its clients the tools they need in their efforts. When it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush, there are a few picks-and-shovels companies that are excelling.While many may point to Nvidia as the ultimate example, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) supplies the chips that go into Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs). This notion that Taiwan Semi is akin to the pickax sellers in the gold rush is good, but it's a known example. As a result, the stock has shot up significantly this year.However, most investors don't care about past performance and want to know if there's more left in the tank for Taiwan Semi's stock to rise. Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 317,72
|-42,26
|-1,79
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.