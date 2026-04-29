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29.04.2026 17:45:00
Tariffs, Oil Shocks, and Inflation: The Best Dividend Stocks to Own Through It All
Finding income stocks that are minimally affected by tariffs, inflation, and oil prices is a tall order. Inflation and oil prices affect almost every product either directly or indirectly, though one can stick to companies that operate domestically to avoid tariff-related shocks.Such criteria are going to heavily restrict what dividend stocks one can pursue. Still, these two real estate investment trusts (REITs) should provide income and can still prosper even as tariffs, inflation, and oil prices hit consumers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|110,95
|-3,14
|-2,75
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|104,97
|-0,10
|-0,10