Kupferpreis
|
06.11.2023 19:51:12
Taseko raises additional $100 million for Florence copper project
Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO; NYSE:TGB) has secured two additional financing deals together worth $100 million for its Florence copper mine under construction in Arizona.Tarus Mining Royalty Fund will contribute $50 million toward a royalty. It will consist of 1.95% of the gross revenue from the sale of all copper from Florence for the life of mine.Société Générale will provide a $50 million senior secured debt facility. It will run for five years from the date of closing, with no scheduled principal repayments until the maturity date when any outstanding amounts will be repayable. The facility will have a first lien charge over the Florence assets and an unsecured guarantee from Taseko until completion.Previous owners spent $135 million at Florence, and Taseko has spent a further $165 million since 2014. All major power, transportation, road, and rail infrastructure are in place. The project is built with in situ recovery rather than conventional open pit or underground methods. First copper will be produced late next year or in early 2025, the company said. The 43-101 report of March 2023 detailed a 22-year mine life with an annual production capacity of 85 million lb. of copper. When the report was published, there remained $232 million remaining to be spent to reach commercial production. Life of mine operating costs will be $0.11 per lb. of copper produced.Florence has proven and probable reserves of 290 million tonnes grading 0.36% copper.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|8 136,25
|66,00
|0,82
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Wochenbeginn: US-Börsen schließen mit leichtem Plus -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handelstag deutlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag leicht bergauf. Der DAX pendelte im Bereich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich etwas höher. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Montag deutliche Gewinne zu beobachten.