Kupferpreis
|
10.01.2024 19:46:02
Taseko says Gibraltar mine output rose 26% to 123 million lb. copper in 2023
Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO; NYSE: TGB; LSE: TKO) said output from the Gibraltar mine in British Columbia rose to 123 million lb. of copper in 2023, well above guidance and 26% higher than the previous year.The rise was supported by a strong fourth quarter during which 34 million lb. of copper and 369,000 lb. of molybdenum were produced.Stuart McDonald, president and CEO of Taseko, said, “The strong finish to 2023 is expected to continue in 2024 as the Gibraltar pit will remain the main source of ore for the first half of this year.”Taseko holds an 87.5% interest in the Gibraltar mine and Cariboo Copper holds the balance. Taseko paid C$60 million a year ago to buy out Sojitz Corp.’s 50% interest in Cariboo.Last November, Taseko secured a $100 million financing for its other key project, the Florence development in Arizona. The in-situ copper recovery project and solvent extraction/electrowinning plant should reach commercial production in less than two years.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|8 331,00
|48,30
|0,58
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- ATX schließlich schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.