Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Operations in British Columbia awarded the Copper Mark

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) announced on Wednesday that the Highland Valley Copper Operations (HVC) in south-central British Columbia has been awarded the Copper Mark.Copper Mark is a voluntary assurance framework to promote responsible production practices and demonstrate commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To be verified for Copper Mark, HVC was assessed and independently verified against 32 responsible production criteria including greenhouse gas emissions, community health and safety, respect for Indigenous rights and business integrity, Teck said. “Copper is an essential material for the low-carbon future, and our focus is on helping meet the growing global need for copper in an environmentally and socially responsible way,” CEO Don Lindsay said in the media statement. “We are proud that Highland Valley Copper has been awarded the Copper Mark, demonstrating the operation’s commitment to sustainability and to ensuring customers have the information they need on our performance as a responsible copper producer.”“HVC is our first Copper Mark recipient in Canada, and we congratulate them on their commitment to responsible practices,” said Michèle Brülhart, Executive Director of the Copper Mark. Highland Valley Copper Operations is Teck’s first copper operation to achieve certification, with plans for each of Teck’s copper operations to be verified in the future. This includes Carmen de Andacollo and QB2, which is expected to begin production in the second half of 2022, the company said.