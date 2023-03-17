Teck’s Trail Operations in British Columbia makes the Zinc Mark

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) announced Thursday that Teck Trail Operations has committed to the Zinc Mark.The Zinc Mark is part of the Copper Mark’s multi-metals approach, using an assurance framework that aims to promote responsible production practices and demonstrate commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.Teck is one of the world’s largest producers of mined zinc, and Teck Trail Operations is one of the world’s largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining facilities.“Zinc has a critical role to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy. It is used for renewable energy storage and galvanizes the steel needed in everything from transit lines to wind turbines, making clean infrastructure last longer – and therefore more sustainable,” Teck CEO Jonathan Price said in the statement. “Participating in the Zinc Mark is part of our ongoing work to ensure responsible zinc production for our customers and local communities.”To achieve the Zinc Mark, Teck’s Trail Operations was assessed and independently verified against 32 responsible production criteria this year. “IZA is proud to see the Zinc Mark entering the market,” Andrew Green, executive director of the International Zinc Association said. “With the Zinc Mark, a full ESG assurance framework becomes available for all Zinc producers around the world to demonstrate their commitment to responsible zinc production and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.”