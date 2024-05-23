Platinpreis
|
23.05.2024 09:31:21
Tharisa slows Karo Platinum as PGM prices trough
THARISA has slowed the development of its $391m Karo Platinum project in Zimbabwe owing to depressed prices for platinum group metals (PGMs).Commenting in the group’s six month results to end-March, CEO Phoevos Pouroulis also said a delay in a tax agreement with the government of Zimbabwe, where the project is located, was weighing on the project.“A measured decision was taken to slow the project timeline, continuing with smaller work packages, aligned with funding availability,” he said. “The Karo Platinum Project has progressed well despite the slowdown and smaller work packages have been completedon time and budget.PGM prices have started to recover since the beginning of the year but remain well below levels of a year ago. Tharisa reported a 39% decline in the average PGM price year-on-year.However, the chrome price has remain resilient. The average metallurgical grade chrome price of $288/t for the six months represented a 16.9% gain. Global chrome production increased by 4% despite a rundown of port inventories in China, Pouroulis said.In terms of production, Tharisa reported chrome of 865,000 tons, a 10% increase year-on-year As the company is buying third party ore to feed its mill while it catches up on a backlog in waste stripping, it results in lower PGM recoveries. As a result, PGM production fell 7.7% at 71,100 ounces.Financiallly, the higher chrome output and pricing couldn’t offset the precipitous decline in PGM prices. Tharisa reported a 29% year-on-year decline in taxed profit which came in at $38.8m for the six months. Headline share earnings of 13.2 cents/share represented a 25% year-on-year decline.Despite this, Tharisa declared a 1.5 US cents per share interim dividend. Pouroulis said that coupled with the firm’s share $5m buy-back programme – which is expected to pick up pace in the current six month period – the firm remained committed to returns, despite the difficult operating conditions.“The PGM price is ignoring the schism between supply and demand, which, in our view is only a matter of time before it corrects and a more balanced picture for PGM uses emerges,” he said.The post Tharisa slows Karo Platinum project as metal prices trough appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Platinpreis
|1 029,50
|-10,50
|-1,01
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: US-Indizes uneins -- ATX etwas höher -- DAX behauptet -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt kämpft sich am Donnerstag in die Gewinnzone vor. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich kaum. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.