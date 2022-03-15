The 2 Safest Oil Dividends Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, investors often seek out dividend stocks as a source of stability. And with good reason.Last year, the asset managers at Hartford Funds released a report on the performance of the S&P 500 index with dividends and without, going all the way back to 1930. It found that dividend-paying stocks contributed 41% to the index's total return over that 90-year period.Even during the 2000s -- when the dot-com bubble burst, 9/11 occurred, and the financial markets collapsed, causing the market to serve up one of the very rare instances of negative returns over a 10-year period -- dividend stocks returned 1.8% for the decade.