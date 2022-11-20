The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.Fortunately for investors, these stocks also seem poised for another solid year in 2023. Here is why each company can be added to a diversified dividend portfolio with confidence.ExxonMobil is one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, making $386 billion in revenue over the past four quarters. The energy giant participates in various parts of the industry, including exploring for and extracting oil and gas, refining it, and selling it to the market. The company's massive size and different business segments have kept it financially stable through ups and downs in the oil and gas sector.Continue reading