20.01.2026 15:15:00
The AI Gold Rush Needs Energy: 3 Stocks That Could Benefit Most
AI data centers consume an enormous amount of electricity to run the specialized chips this technology requires and the cooling systems needed to keep them from overheating. AI data centers in the U.S. alone could require an additional 60 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity by 2030, roughly equivalent to Italy's peak power demand, the eighth-largest economy in the world. As a result, the world will need to build much more power generation capacity in the future, which bodes well for the energy sector. Here are three energy stocks that could benefit the most from the AI gold rush.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
