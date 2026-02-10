|
10.02.2026 11:00:05
The best coffee machines for every home and budget in 2026, tested by our expert
From capsule to bean-to-cup, espresso to filter, these are the coffee makers our aficionado rates the highest from his test of 29• The best espresso machines to release your inner baristaWhen it comes to something as earth-shatteringly important as coffee, everyone has an opinion. Some crave a single perfect shot of espresso, while others seek the milkiest latte; some love Starbucks and others, well, don’t. This is why the idea of there being a single best coffee machine is fanciful – everyone’s idea of the perfect coffee couldn’t be more different.As a selfless service to coffee drinkers everywhere, I’ve spent the past year researching and trialling coffee machines to produce a shortlist of tried-and-tested recommendations. The list spans all the main types of coffee maker: manual espresso, filter, bean-to-cup and capsule. (Not sure what all of this means? Read our dedicated guide to the different types of coffee machine.)Best budget manual coffee machine:De’Longhi Stilosa EC230Best budget bean-to-cup coffee machine: De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Start Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kaffeepreis
|2,95
|0,01
|0,41
