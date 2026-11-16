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16.11.2026 17:15:00
The Best Copper Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades
Investors nervous about stock valuations, notably AI-related stocks, but who remain positive on the long-term economic trend and the electrification of everything might want to consider investing in copper. The industrial metal remains one of the best ways to gain exposure to these trends.
The case for copper is based on a combination of long-term structural demand from the electrification-of-everything megatrend, which encompasses electric vehicles, charging networks, renewable energy, industrial automation, AI data centers, and the power and grid networks that support them, as well as ongoing supply constraints.
The latter is sometimes underestimated, but rising costs, difficulty acquiring permits, and declining ore grades in mature copper mines all threaten future supply and create a demand/supply imbalance that favors higher copper prices. You can see charts supporting these arguments in the linked article above.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|13 608,85
|-102,80
|-0,75
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