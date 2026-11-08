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08.11.2026 14:15:00

The Best Energy Stock to Buy With Oil Near $105 Isn't an Oil Producer

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) operates in the energy sector, but oil prices aren't the main determinant of its success. That's an important distinction today as you consider energy stocks, with oil prices trading around $105 per barrel. It wasn't too long ago that oil was less than half that. Here's how Enterprise avoids the commodity risk that buying an energy producer would expose you to.

The broader energy sector is generally broken into three parts: the upstream (production), the midstream (pipelines), and the downstream (chemicals and refining). The upstream and the downstream are heavily impacted by commodity prices. The midstream simply connects the upstream to the downstream and the rest of the world. Midstream businesses like Enterprise charge fees for the use of their energy infrastructure assets, so the volume flowing through their systems is more important than the price of what is being moved.

Image source: Getty Images.

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