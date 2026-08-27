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27.08.2026 14:00:00
The Best Gold ETF for 2027 Won't Surprise You. It's Still GLD.
It's never too early to start planning, and with barely more than four months remaining in 2026, now is a good time for investors to evaluate stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can be embraced today and held into 2027 and beyond.Preparation is one reason I'm eyeing the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) for today and 2027. The GLD ETF is the oldest and largest fund in the gold ETF category. This $157.1 billion SPDR ETF debuted in November as the first ETF backed by a physical asset to trade in the U.S. The SPDR Gold Shares is the best ETF for investors seeking bullion exposure in 2027. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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