Investing for the long term is the way to go, and 14 years certainly qualifies as an extended time horizon. Still, market participants shouldn't confuse patience with the importance of stock selection.

That's especially true with natural gas stocks, a notoriously volatile corner of the broader energy sector. The turbulence associated with natural gas equities is, of course, the result of natural gas being one of the bumpier commodities and one known to turn big gains into losses in the blink of an eye.

Natural gas demand is rising and that could stoke gains for these two stocks. Image source: Getty Images.

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