|
13.12.2025 21:30:00
The Best Oil Stock to Invest $150 in Right Now
Oil prices are having a down year. Brent, the global benchmark price, has fallen 15% to around $63 a barrel. That slump has weighed on the cash flows and stock prices of most oil companies. There's no telling where oil prices will go from here. However, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) doesn't need crude prices to rally to drive its cash flow higher. That's because the oil giant is about to hit a major inflection point that will fuel a meaningful uptick in its free cash flow in 2026 and beyond. That makes it stand out as the best oil stock to buy for those with around $150 to invest right now (about the price of one Chevron share).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|57,44
|-0,16
|-0,28
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX & DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss im Minus. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.