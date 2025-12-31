|
The Big Gold Bet: Virtus Advisers Loads Up on SSR Mining Stock
Virtus Advisers, LLC disclosed a new position in SSR Mining, (NASDAQ:SSRM) acquiring 216,217 shares valued at nearly $6.91 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, according to a Nov. 13, 2025, SEC filing. SSR Mining represents one of the top holdings in Virtus Advisers, LLC's portfolio after the quarter's trades. SSR Mining is a diversified precious metals producer with a global footprint, focusing on the exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver mines. The company leverages a portfolio of established mining assets across multiple continents to drive production scale and operational resilience. Strategic asset diversification and a focus on precious metals position SSR Mining to compete effectively in the global resources sector.2025 has been a phenomenal year for SSR Mining, with the stock closing the year with nearly 215% gains. SSR Mining is among the largest gold producers in the U.S. With gold prices surging in 2025, reaching record highs in December, shares of SSR Mining also surged. However, there's more to the rally in SSR Mining, which may have also influenced Virtus Advisers' decision to load up on the gold stock in Q3. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
