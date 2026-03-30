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30.03.2026 02:15:00
The Biggest Risk to Your Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Isn't AI Itself. It's $100+ Oil.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the face of the artificial intelligence sector thanks to its high-powered microchips. The stock is down over 15% from its 52-week high, with a notable pullback coming as oil prices have been on the rise. While the direct connection between Nvidia and oil isn't massive, there is an important relationship between AI and oil that you can't ignore.You could argue that high energy prices will make using AI more attractive for companies because it will help them to reduce costs. That's not an unreasonable view at all; however, it has to be put into a bigger context. The major push right now with AI is building the AI backbone to support wider adoption of the technology. In other words, AI stocks aren't the key to the long-term AI story at the moment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Ölpreis (Brent)
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|6,62
|6,25
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|99,64
|5,16
|5,46
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