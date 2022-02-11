Brent
|
11.02.2022 17:11:36
The case for a UK windfall tax on oil and gas giants is unanswerable | Michael Jacobs
While the likes of BP make colossal profits, consumers face huge bills. The solution is morally and economically clearThe call for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, whose profits have rocketed over the last year, has now become something of a clamour. Originally proposed by Labour a month ago, the idea has been taken up by both the Liberal Democrats and Greens, and even some Conservative MPs. Jeremy Kyle’s conversion to the cause by the climate activist Tessa Khan has gone viral.The basic idea of a windfall tax is very simple. Over the past year the huge rise in global oil and gas prices has provided oil and gas companies with vastly expanded profits. BP has just announced 2021 profits of £9.5bn (compared with a loss of £4.2bn the year before) and Shell £14bn (a four-fold increase). If these additional profits were taxed, the revenues could be used to help reduce energy bills for hard-pressed consumers.Michael Jacobs is professor of political economy at the University of Sheffield, and managing editor of NewEconomyBrief.net Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|95,18
|3,73
|4,08
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|93,96
|3,93
|4,37
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.