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02.10.2026 23:30:00
The Copper Shortage Is Real, and It Is the Metal AI Can't Live Without. Here's the Best Way to Invest.
The artificial intelligence industry continues to grow at double-digit rates. To support this growth, AI companies are building massive amounts of data center infrastructure. This infrastructure is energy-intensive, and the current grid isn't big enough to support the AI industry's long-term needs. In short, more electricity generation capacity will be needed.
Ramping up electricity production and transmission capabilities, however, also requires substantial resources. Copper is near the top of that list.
"[C]opper is essential for the generation, transmission, and use of electricity. But the demand for copper will outrun supply unless there is major adjustment across the copper supply system," warns research from S&P Global. "Copper is the connective artery linking physical machinery, digital intelligence, mobility, infrastructure, communication, and security systems. All of this has made the future availability of the metal a matter of strategic importance."
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